Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for rubber matchup vs. Cincinnati Reds

On Sunday, at 1:10 p.m. ET, the Detroit Tigers will look to win their first series of the season when they square off against the Reds at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

Just moments ago, the Tigers tweeted out their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Harold Castro is getting the start at 3B while Victor Reyes gets the nod in RF. JaCoby Jones, who hit a 2-run game-winning home run on Saturday, will hit ninth in the order while starting in CF.

Making his first start of the 2020 season is Spencer Turnbull, who has excellent stuff and has a chance to have a breakout season if he can stay focused and around the plate.