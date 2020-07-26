41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, July 26, 2020
type here...

Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for rubber matchup vs. Cincinnati Reds

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Sunday, at 1:10 p.m. ET, the Detroit Tigers will look to win their first series of the season when they square off against the Reds at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

Just moments ago, the Tigers tweeted out their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Harold Castro is getting the start at 3B while Victor Reyes gets the nod in RF. JaCoby Jones, who hit a 2-run game-winning home run on Saturday, will hit ninth in the order while starting in CF.

Making his first start of the 2020 season is Spencer Turnbull, who has excellent stuff and has a chance to have a breakout season if he can stay focused and around the plate.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Dan Orlovsky jokes about being a better QB than Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to the history of Detroit Lions starting quarterbacks, current signal-caller Matthew Stafford is arguably the best in franchise history while former...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Touchdown Wire gives more bulletin board material to Lions WR Kenny Golladay

Don Drysdale - 0
In 2019, Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay put up 1,190 receiving yards (No. 7 in NFL) and 11 receiving touchdowns (No. 1 in...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers OF JaCoby Jones messes with Ron Gardenhire after game-winning home run

Don Drysdale - 0
JaCoby Jones' first home run of the 2020 season is one that he will not soon forget as it lifted the Detroit Tigers to...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Game 2: Chris Castellani breaks down Detroit Tigers first win of season [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers used a couple of timely home runs from Miguel Cabrera and JaCoby Jones to come back and defeat the...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Tigers OF JaCoby Jones messes with Ron Gardenhire after game-winning home run

Don Drysdale - 0
JaCoby Jones' first home run of the 2020 season is one that he will not soon forget as it lifted the Detroit Tigers to...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Game 2: Chris Castellani breaks down Detroit Tigers first win of season [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers used a couple of timely home runs from Miguel Cabrera and JaCoby Jones to come back and defeat the...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers option RHP David McKay to alternate training site

Don Drysdale - 0
Following the Detroit Tigers 6-4 win on Saturday over the Cincinnati Reds, the team announced they have optioned RHP David McKay to the club's...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

JaCoby Jones hits game-winning home run in ninth to give Detroit Tigers their first win of 2020 [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
After looking absolutely awful in all facets of the game on Opening Day, the Detroit Tigers bounced back nicely on Saturday by defeating the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.