Detroit Tigers Rookie of the Month Eric Haase describes ‘fairy tale’ season [VIDEO]

Detroit Tigers rookie and Westland native Eric Haase is having himself quite the rookie season, and it’s paying off not only for the team, but for him personally.

He was named the American League Rookie of the Month for July, the 1st Tigers player to earn such an honor since Brennan Boesch did so in May and June of 2010. With 18 home runs on the season, he’s already hit the 6th most bombs of a Tigers rookie in team history, and the most since Craig Monroe in 2003.

And it was a July to remember. He hit .265 with a .627 slugging percentage to go with 17 runs, 22 hits, three doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBIs. Not bad for a local kid who grew up watching the Tigers.

Prior to today’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Haase was interviewed by MLB Network and described the feeling of suiting up for the team he dreamed of doing so while growing up locally.

“Living at home, driving down to the ballpark is all fantastic,” Haase said. “But to do this in my hometown and for the hometown team is nothing short of amazing for me.”

Of course, Haase is batting behind one of the players that he grew up watching as a kid – none other than Miguel Cabrera.

“That’s been more of the fairy tale stuff for me,” he said. “As a little kid, coming down to the stadium and watching Miggy do what he does for so long has been absolutely incredible. Being able to share the clubhouse with him and now that I’m on the on-deck circle watching him hit from a different angle, it’s the same thing – absolutely incredible.”

Watch the full interview below:

"It's a fairy tale" AL Rookie of the Month @ehaase3 on playing in his hometown and batting behind @MiguelCabrera. @tigers I NTT #BallparkCam I #TheRundown pic.twitter.com/U13d78aBxK — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 3, 2021