Detroit Tigers to set record for home opener game-time temperature, and could see rain

The Detroit Tigers are coming in hot to tomorrow’s home opener at Comerica Park against the Kansas City Royals, having taken two of three from the Cincinatti Reds in the team’s opening series of the shortened 2020 campaign.

And the game-time temperature for tomorrow’s 7:10 start is going to be a hot one as well – in fact, it will be the hottest temperature for a Tigers home-opener since the statistic started to be recorded back in 1988.

And according to the weather screenshot from Beck, there’s a 50% chance of rain. Here’s hoping that the first home baseball game for the Tigers in over 300 days!

Today’s hero was C.J. Cron, who launched his second home run in three days in the 9th inning off pitcher Michael Lorenzen, which proved to be the winner. Cron, who said he was looking for a fastball, ended up launching the ball opposite field:

“Thankfully he threw it a little bit more over the middle than he would have liked,” Cron said of Lorenzen.

“They had our numbers when it came to strikeouts, but at the end the day, we took two out of three from arguably the best staff we’re gonna face all year,” he said. “I think that’s a big confidence boost for us going back home and knowing we can play with anyone.”

Of course, the Tigers have set an unfortunate mark with strikeouts to start a year, already setting the franchise mark for highest strikeout number in the first three games of a season.