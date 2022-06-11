According to Evan Woodbery, the Detroit Tigers have signed a relief pitcher.

Woodbery is reporting the Tigers have signed former New York Yankees farmhand, Kyle Zurak.

Zurak is being assigned to Double-A Erie.

The Tigers have signed former Yankees farmhand Kyle Zurak and assigned him to Class AA Erie. https://t.co/3T49tUmwXN — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) June 11, 2022

Detroit Tigers sign RP Kyle Zurak

Zurak, who is 27, was originally selected by the Tigers in the 8th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

In five seasons of Minor League Baseball, Zurak has appeared in 101 total games.

During those games, he is 14-10 with a 2.86 ERA.

In 2022, he is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 18 innings of work.

Here is what Zurak said back in 2019 about playing in the minors and how important it was for him to play in the Yankees organization.

“The mentality aspect is so big as both a minor leaguer and as a relief pitcher,” Zurak said. “It’s a grind. You have to be able to turn the switch on when you hear your name. It’s making sure I bring every ounce of what I can bring to the field every day.”

I think it is a very cool experience that just a little percentage of human beings get to do this kind of thing. It’s a blast to be able do…I’m a minor leaguer and nothing crazy right now, but that Yankee logo is so crazy, it’s big, it’s so important to people.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

