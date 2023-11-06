Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez makes decision for 2024

Javier Baez, unsurprisingly, did not opt out of his Detroit Tigers contract with four years and $98 million remaining, as reported by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. Baez's journey to Detroit began in 2022 after he signed a six-year, $140 million deal. At the time, many were excited to see what Baez would bring to Detroit, however, the contract hasn't gone according to plan.

Baez has been a Bust

Baez, an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, has struggled to maintain a batting average above .238 in his two years with Detroit. In fact, he's been one of the worst-performing players in baseball over the past two seasons. His 2022 season was subpar and 2023 was even worse, as he slashed .222/.267/.325 with a .593 OPS across 136 games. Unfortunately, Baez's power at the plate also dwindled, with just nine home runs and 125 strikeouts.

Bottom Line – A New Beginning or a Fading Star?

In the world of sports, as in life, second chances and redemption stories are not uncommon. Javier Baez's choice to remain with the Detroit Tigers presents an opportunity for renewal and a chance to recapture the brilliance that made him an All-Star. For Tigers fans and baseball enthusiasts alike, the upcoming season will be one filled with anticipation, hope, and perhaps, the resurgence of a star player. Unfortunately, up to this point, he has not given us a single reason to believe that will happen.