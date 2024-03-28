fb
Derek Lalonde explains puzzling healthy scratch for Detroit Red Wings

0
Derek Lalonde explains why he's scratched one of the better Detroit Red Wings goal scorers yet again in such an important game.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Revealed

0
The 2024 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup has been revealed!

Oakland’s Jack Gohlke and Greg Kampe are going to the Final Four!

0
Jack Gohlke and Greg Kampe will be at the Final Four as part of the events leading up to the games.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez Responds to Opening Day Boos

Tigers News Reports

Javier Baez Responds to being booed by White Sox Fans

The Detroit Tigers started off their 2024 season with a narrow 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day. The game was not only significant for marking the start of the new season but also for Javier Baez’s return to Chicago, where he spent over seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Javier Baez Detroit Tigers Dan Dickerson Scott Harris Javier Baez reveals new inspiration Javier Baez sounds completely demoralized Javier Baez Responds

Unfazed by Boos

During his first at-bat, Baez was met with boos from the White Sox fans, a reaction to his long-standing association with their crosstown rivals. However, the veteran shortstop remained unfazed by the crowd’s response. Speaking after the game, Baez shared his thoughts on the reception he received:

“To be honest, we hear a lot of boos, but there’s a lot of people that support me, too,” Baez told reporters. “I don’t know. It doesn’t make me mad or anything. I feel like it makes me focused.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Javier Baez was booed by Chicago White Sox fans during his first at-bat on Opening Day, marking his return to Chicago.
  2. Baez expressed that the boos did not bother him and instead helped him stay focused.
  3. Despite batting just .222 in 2023, Baez contributed to the Tigers’ Opening Day win, going 1-for-4 and scoring the only run of the game.
Javier Baez A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat

The Bottom Line

Baez’s focus was evident as he played a crucial role in the Tigers’ win. Batting eighth in the lineup, he went 1-for-4 and scored the game’s only run, showcasing the potential impact he can have on the team’s success this season. After a challenging 2023 season where he batted just .222, both Baez and the Tigers are hopeful for a significant improvement at the plate in 2024.

As the season progresses, Baez’s performance will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. His ability to stay focused amid adversity, as demonstrated on Opening Day, will be key to his success and the Tigers’ aspirations for the year.

