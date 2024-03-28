Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez Responds to Opening Day Boos

Javier Baez Responds to being booed by White Sox Fans

The Detroit Tigers started off their 2024 season with a narrow 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day. The game was not only significant for marking the start of the new season but also for Javier Baez’s return to Chicago, where he spent over seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Unfazed by Boos

During his first at-bat, Baez was met with boos from the White Sox fans, a reaction to his long-standing association with their crosstown rivals. However, the veteran shortstop remained unfazed by the crowd’s response. Speaking after the game, Baez shared his thoughts on the reception he received:

“To be honest, we hear a lot of boos, but there’s a lot of people that support me, too,” Baez told reporters. “I don’t know. It doesn’t make me mad or anything. I feel like it makes me focused.”

Javy Baez on his reception in Chicago:



The Bottom Line

Baez’s focus was evident as he played a crucial role in the Tigers’ win. Batting eighth in the lineup, he went 1-for-4 and scored the game’s only run, showcasing the potential impact he can have on the team’s success this season. After a challenging 2023 season where he batted just .222, both Baez and the Tigers are hopeful for a significant improvement at the plate in 2024.

As the season progresses, Baez’s performance will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. His ability to stay focused amid adversity, as demonstrated on Opening Day, will be key to his success and the Tigers’ aspirations for the year.