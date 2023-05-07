On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers faced an uphill challenge when Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals hit a home run in the fifth inning. However, the Tigers kept fighting and eventually won the game in extra innings. Akil Baddoo hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and first baseman Spencer Torkelson made a gutsy play to help secure the victory.

Key Points

The Detroit Tigers won 6-5 in 10 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado hit a home run for the Cardinals in the fifth inning

Akil Baddoo hit a go-ahead double for the Tigers in the 10th inning

Spencer Torkelson made a gutsy play to help secure the victory

The Tigers have now won five consecutive games

Detroit Tigers survive ‘Really big gut punch' before defeating Cardinals

Following the game, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch spoke to the media and he talked about how Arenado's home run was a “Really big gut punch” that his team had to survive.

“Really big gut punch, but we didn't concede anything,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We kept playing, chipped away and won the game.”

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson made it clear that this team is never out of a game.

“We're never out of it,” Spencer Torkelson said. “We feel that way really strongly. We believe in one another, and we believe in passing the baton, having good at-bats, grinding the pitcher out and making them pay for the mistakes. We're doing really well right now, and it feels really good.”

Bottom Line – Streak continues as Tigers roar to victory in extra innings

The Tigers' comeback victory against the Cardinals was another thrilling and exciting game. Despite getting down in the contest, the team just kept on battling until they eventually evened things up and eventually won the game in extra innings when Akil Baddoo ripped a game-winning double. The Tigers have now won five games in a row, and with a favorable schedule looming, they could be in first place in the American League Central before Memorial Day.