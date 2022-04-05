Detroit Tigers to add 4 players to 40-man roster, Spencer Turnbull and Jake Rogers to 60-day IL

Opening Day is just a few days away and the Detroit Tigers are making their final preparations for the 2022 season.

According to Evan Woodbery of MLive, the Tigers will add Spencer Torkelson, Will Vest, Drew Hutchinson, and Jacob Barnes to their 40-man roster as they have all made the team.

In addition, Spencer Turnbull and Jake Rogers will be placed on the 60-day injured list.

Two players will also have to be DFA’d.