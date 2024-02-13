Detroit Tigers to unveil new alternate uniforms in 2024

Detroit Tigers to unveil new alternate “City Connect” uniforms later in the 2024 season that will be worn on select dates.

The Detroit Tigers boast one of Major League Baseball‘s most iconic uniforms, eliciting disappointment among many fans last season when it was revealed they would feature a sponsorship patch from Meijer on the uniform arm. Now, for the 2024 season, the Tigers have unveiled plans to introduce a fresh alternate uniform, set to make appearances on select dates throughout the year.

The Tigers are the latest team to announce new “City Connect” alternate uniforms

The Tigers are joining the expanding roster of MLB teams participating in the “City Connect” initiative, introducing uniforms to be worn on specific dates throughout the season. Additionally, the Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays are all set to unveil new looks for select dates this season.

Nine teams are getting City Connect uniforms this year 👀



Which teams are you looking forward to most? pic.twitter.com/RV9iXLuwts — MLB (@MLB) February 13, 2024

MLB.com wrote the following regarding the news:

“Between Opening Day and the All-Star Break, the Guardians, Tigers, Dodgers, Twins, Mets, Phillies, Cardinals, Rays and Blue Jays will unveil new City Connect uniforms. Introduced in the 2021 season, the Nike MLB City Connect Series celebrates each city's deep-rooted history, culture and spirit that continues to bring the clubs and their communities together.”

Detroit's division rivals, the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, each introduced their own iterations of the City Connect uniforms in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Right now, no official design has been released, though fans can reportedly look forward to seeing the official unveiling sometime between Opening Day and the MLB All-Star break.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

As one of Major League Baseball's historic franchises, the Detroit Tigers boast one of the sport's most iconic uniform designs It was announced earlier today that the Detroit Tigers are set to debut new “City Connect” uniforms that will be worn on select dates this season The Tigers are joining the growing list of MLB franchises to do the same

Bottom Line: How will this go over with the fans?

As previously mentioned, the addition of the sponsorship patch to Detroit's uniform garnered a tepid response from a portion of the fanbase, and undoubtedly, some may remain indifferent to a newly designed uniform.

Nonetheless, anticipation surrounds the forthcoming debut of the fresh design, expected to make its official appearance later this year.