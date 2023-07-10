Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers top draft pick Max Clark catches 57-yard TD [Video]

By W.G. Brady
0
0

On Sunday night, the Detroit Tigers selected high school outfielder Max Clark with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. We will be (and already have been) providing you with plenty of baseball stuff when it comes to Clark, but let's take a look a when he caught a long touchdown pass while playing high school football.

Max Clark Detroit Tigers

Clark catches a 57-yard TD

Take a look as Clark hauls in a 57-yard touchdown catch while playing for Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Indiana. (Via Hudl)

By The Numbers

According to Max Preps, Clark posted the following stats during his high school football career:

Max Clark Detroit Tigers
Previous article
Sexual predator Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in prison

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

MSUW.G. Brady -

Sexual predator Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in prison

According to multiple reports, Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times while serving time in prison.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.