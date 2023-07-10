Detroit Tigers top draft pick Max Clark catches 57-yard TD [Video]

On Sunday night, the Detroit Tigers selected high school outfielder Max Clark with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. We will be (and already have been) providing you with plenty of baseball stuff when it comes to Clark, but let's take a look a when he caught a long touchdown pass while playing high school football.

Clark catches a 57-yard TD

Take a look as Clark hauls in a 57-yard touchdown catch while playing for Franklin Community High School in Franklin, Indiana. (Via Hudl)

By The Numbers

According to Max Preps, Clark posted the following stats during his high school football career: