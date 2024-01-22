Detroit Tigers trade Tyler Nevin to Baltimore Orioles

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have traded INF Tyler Nevin to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations. Nevin, who is 26, was originally selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 1st Round of the 2015 MLB Draft. The Tigers had designated Nevin for assignment just a few days ago.

Time with the Tigers

During his one year in the Tigers organization, Nevin batted .200 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 41 games (111 plate appearances). He also played in 87 games for the Toledo Mud Hens in 2023, batting .326 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Back to Baltimore

Prior to coming to Detroit, Nevin spent time with the Orioles. From 2021 to 2022, he batted .205 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 64 games (202 plate appearances).