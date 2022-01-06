in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers unveil 2022 Player Development Staff

Lots of new faces on here

15 Views 3 Votes

The Detroit Tigers continue to make their preparations for the 2022 season and on Thursday, they made a big announcement.

As you can see below, the Tigers have released their Player Development Staff who will lead their affiliates in 2022.

As you can see, there is a lot of new blood in the system.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions announce pair of roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Packers

Detroit Red Wings matchup vs. Anaheim Ducks postponed and rescheduled