Did Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes swing and miss on the backup QB position… again?

The Detroit Lions have yet to add a veteran backup quarterback to their roster for the 2023 season. General Manager Brad Holmes has vowed not to wait until the last minute to fill the position as he did in 2022. However, with many free-agent quarterbacks already signed elsewhere, there are few options remaining for the Lions. Jared Goff is currently the only quarterback under contract for the team, and it is going to be very interesting to see which direction the Lions go to find his backup.

Big Picture: Few options remain for Brad Holmes and Detroit Lions in free agency for backup QB

The Detroit Lions face a challenge in finding a quality veteran backup quarterback in free agency. With several of the leading options, including Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett already signed elsewhere, the remaining options are dwindling, and the team may have to consider other alternatives. The importance of a solid backup quarterback cannot be understated, as they can be called upon at any moment to fill in for an injured starter or in case of other unforeseen circumstances.

Bottom Line – Will Holmes sign a formidable backup for Goff?

The Detroit Lions are in a tough spot in their search for a veteran backup quarterback. With limited options remaining in free agency, the team may have to consider other alternatives, such as the draft or exploring trade possibilities. Personally, I thought Dalton would have been a nice fit, but my No. 1 target has been Teddy Bridgewater, who is still available. It remains to be seen how this situation will play out, but the Lions must address this crucial position before the start of the 2023 season.