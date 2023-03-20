DJ Chark in talks to return to Detroit Lions

Heading into the offseason, many believed (and still do believe) it was a foregone conclusion that the WR DJ Chark would be moving on from the Detroit Lions because he probably could get more money playing elsewhere. Well, that was then and this is now, and according to reports, the Lions are still in play for Chark, despite him visiting with the Carolina Panthers. Before the 2022 season, Chark signed a 1-year, $10 million deal with the Lions, and many believed he could get at least that in a multi-year deal during his next contract.

Key Points:

Many believed Chark would move on from the Lions for the 2023 season

Chark has reportedly met with the Carolina Panthers

Chark is still in play for the Lions, as they have been talking over the last week.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and DJ Chark

Most believed Chark could land a multi-year during the offseason worth $10 million or more per season, which would almost certainly be more than the Lions would be willing to pay him. That being said, the wide receiver market has crashed a bit, and Chark's asking price may be going down. If that asking price goes down enough, it sounds like the Lions would be willing to bring him back.