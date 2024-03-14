Search

W.G. Brady

DJ Reader Reveals When He Expects To Play For Detroit Lions

Lions News Reports

DJ Reader Reveals When He Expects To Play

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions made their biggest free agent signing since Brad Holmes took over as general manager as they signed DT DJ Reader to a 2-year contract. Following a meeting with head coach Dan Campbell, Reader provided an optimistic update on his recovery from a torn quad muscle. Reader’s rehabilitation is reportedly ahead of schedule, which is promising news for both him and the Lions.

DJ Reader Reveals When He Expects To Play

When will DJ Reader be ready to play?

During his introductory presser, Reader expressed his confidence in his recovery.

“I expect to be out there the beginning of the season. I expect to be ready,” Reader expressed. “I don’t want to put like days or things like that on myself, but I expect to be out there. I don’t know what everybody else’s expectation is. But, I hold myself to a high standard as a person and as a player. I knew that I’m going to get in there and grind every single day. And where that grind ends, I can deal with that.”

“Rehab is always like a tough thing. But I’ve been able to be there and just grind on it every single day. It’s moving really well. It’s a little bit ahead than what the other one was,” said Reader. “I think my body is knowing what’s going on this time. It makes it a lot easier for me. And then just where my mindset is.”

The Big Picture: A Boost for the Lions’ Defense

Reader’s anticipated return is a significant boost for the Detroit Lions’ defense. His presence on the field adds depth and strength to the defensive line, which is crucial for the team’s overall performance. As Reader continues to progress in his recovery, the Lions can look forward to having one of their key defenders back in action for the upcoming season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. DJ Reader is optimistic about returning to the field by the start of the 2024 season.
  2. His rehabilitation from a torn quad muscle is ahead of schedule.
  3. Reader’s mindset and previous experience with a similar injury have been beneficial to his recovery.

The Bottom Line – A Promising Outlook for Reader and the Lions

DJ Reader’s positive update on his recovery is encouraging news for the Detroit Lions. His expectation to be ready by the start of the 2024 season is a testament to his resilience and dedication. As Reader works towards his return, the Lions can anticipate the impact he will have on their defense, further solidifying their chances for success in the upcoming season.

W.G. Brady
