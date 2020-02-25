37.4 F
Donovan Peoples-Jones comments on potentially being drafted by Detroit Lions

By Don Drysdale

When Donovan Peoples-Jones revealed he was leaving Michigan early to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, some people questioned his decision, noting that this was one of the deepest drafts ever in terms of top-end wide receivers. In fact, some draft experts have given a 3rd round grade or higher to 25+ prospects.

On Tuesday, Peoples-Jones was in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine and while speaking to reporters, he was asked about potentially being drafted by his home team, the Detroit Lions.

Peoples-Jones replied, “It would mean everything to me to go to the Lions.”

Depending on where you look, Peoples-Jones has been projected to be drafted as high as the first round and as low as the third round.

Do not be at all surprised if the Lions grab the former Detroit Cass Tech star on Day 2 of the upcoming draft.

 

 

