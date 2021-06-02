Duke makes decision on who will replace Mike Krzyzewski as Men’s Basketball coach

by

UPDATE:

It’s official. Duke assistant (and former player) Jon Scheyer has been approved as the next head coach of the Blue Devils when Mike Krzyzewski retires at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

INITIAL REPORT:

According to a report from Jeff Goodman, Duke Men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will soon make an official announcement that he has decided to retire following the 2021-22 season.

Though this is not terribly surprising considering Coach K is 74 years old, what is surprising is that Goodman is also reporting that the leading candidate to replace the Hall of Fame coach is former Duke player, Jon Scheyer.

