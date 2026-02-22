fb
Dylan Larkin Takes BRUTAL Hit in Gold Medal Game

If you’re a Detroit Red Wings fan, chances are your heart skipped a beat on Sunday morning.

During the Gold Medal game between Team USA and Canada, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin took a brutal — but clean — hit that instantly had Wings fans holding their breath. Canada’s Tom Wilson lowered his shoulder and absolutely drilled Larkin, sending him head-first into the boards in a scary-looking collision.

It was one of those moments where everything stops. As a Wings fan, you’re not thinking about the score or the gold medal — you’re thinking, “Please get up, please be okay.”

Thankfully, Larkin popped back up and returned to the game, showing exactly why he’s the heart and soul of Detroit’s rebuild. The hit was hard, legal, and playoff-intensity hockey at its finest — but that doesn’t make it any easier to watch when it’s your captain on the receiving end.

Love him or hate him, Wilson plays with an edge, and this was international hockey at full speed. Still, seeing Larkin shake it off and keep battling was a reminder of why Wings fans ride so hard for No. 71. Tough. Fearless. Captain material.

Unfortunately, videos have been taken down due to copyright infringement, but the photos are still available.

