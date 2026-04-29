Amon-Ra St. Brown Gives Honest Take on Lions Draft Picks

The reviews are in from inside the locker room, and Amon-Ra St. Brown likes what he sees.

Speaking on his podcast, the Detroit Lions star wide receiver shared his thoughts on the team’s 2026 draft haul—and his message was pretty clear.

Detroit addressed needs. And added some edge.

“Exactly what we needed” up front

St. Brown didn’t hesitate when talking about first-round pick Blake Miller.

“I feel like Blake (Miller) is exactly what we needed—a tackle that has that mean streak in him,” St. Brown said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I saw some of the highlights—putting dudes on their back, finishing guys.”

That physicality stood out right away.

And in St. Brown’s eyes, pairing Miller with Penei Sewell could give Detroit something special on the edges.

“I feel like him and Penei (Sewell) are going to be a sick a** combo.”

Defensive help brings excitement, too

It wasn’t just the offense getting attention.

St. Brown pointed out that Aidan Hutchinson has to be feeling pretty good about Detroit adding more help on defense—especially with a pair of Michigan products in the mix.

The Lions used early picks on edge rusher Derrick Moore and linebacker Jimmy Rolder, adding speed and youth to the front seven.

A USC connection finally arrives

St. Brown also made it clear he’s been waiting for this one.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for the Lions to draft a USC guy,” he said with a smile.

That wish didn’t fully materialize at the top of the draft, but Detroit has continued to tap into talent pipelines across the country—including adding players with high upside and strong developmental traits.

New weapon in the receiver room

One player St. Brown is especially interested in meeting?

Rookie wide receiver Kendrick Law.

“He looks like he plays hard,” St. Brown said. “Jahmyr (Gibbs) said he was with him at Alabama for a very short stint. Excited to see him.”

Law brings speed and versatility to a receiver room that already features St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa.

The bottom line

From the outside, the Lions’ draft class checked a lot of boxes.

From the inside, it’s getting the same reaction.

Amon-Ra St. Brown sees toughness, depth, and pieces that fit.

Now comes the next step—seeing how it all comes together on the field.