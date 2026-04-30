Tigers vs. Braves Preview: Start Time, Pitching Matchup, How to Watch (Game 32)

Introduction

Detroit Tigers have dropped under the .500 mark, and Thursday’s game is about keeping a tough road trip from turning into a sweep.

Detroit lost 4-3 to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night at Truist Park. It was the team’s second-straight defeat and fourth in the past five games. After failing to cash in on a Tarik Skubal start, the Tigers now turn to Framber Valdez to finish the series on better terms.

A loss would end the interleague swing with a 3-6 mark. That is not the kind of trip Detroit wanted, but the task has not been easy. Atlanta enters Thursday as the best team in the big leagues right now, holding a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the overall standings.

Valdez has helped keep the Tigers in games this season. Detroit has won four of his six starts, though he has thrown just seven innings once. His last trip to this ballpark did not go well. Pitching for the Houston Astros last year on Sept. 14, he gave up five runs on six hits (one home run) and four walks while striking out two over four frames for the loss.

The Braves will counter with Bryce Elder, who is in his fifth major league season — all with Atlanta — after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB draft. He faced Detroit late last season on Sept. 19, throwing seven innings of one-run ball on five hits (including a solo home run) and one walk while striking out seven in the win.

How to Watch

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (15-16) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-9)

Detroit Tigers (15-16) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-9) Game: Game 32

Game 32 Date: April 30, 2026

April 30, 2026 Time (ET): 12:15 p.m.

12:15 p.m. Place: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park, TV/Streaming: Detroit SportsNet , MLB.TV

, Radio: Tigers Radio Network

Fan discussion: Join the DSN Tigers Facebook Group

Predictions

Game 32: LHP Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.41 ERA) vs. RHP Bryce Elder (3-1, 1.95 ERA)

PLAYER G IP K% BB% GB% FIP FWAR Valdez 6 34.1 16.2 9.5 53.2 3.80 0.6 Elder 6 37.0 21.2 6.8 47.1 3.13 0.8

Elder’s 1.95 ERA gives Atlanta the edge on paper, and his past work against Detroit adds to that case. Valdez can keep this close if he gets ground balls and limits the walks, but the Tigers will need more early offense than they have shown in recent games.

Prediction: Braves 4, Tigers 3.

More

This game closes a hard stretch for Detroit. The Tigers are trying to avoid a sweep and stop a run that has included two straight losses and four losses in the past five games.

Valdez’s command will be a key point. His 53.2 GB% can help him work out of traffic, but Atlanta has enough power to punish extra baserunners. Elder, meanwhile, has been steady through six starts and has already shown he can handle this Detroit lineup.