Dylan Larkin Says Detroit Red Wings Feel They ‘Belong in the Playoffs’

Dylan Larkin Says Detroit Red Wings feel like a playoff team

Following a decisive 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin expressed the team’s confidence and belief in their playoff aspirations. Larkin, who made a triumphant return to the lineup after missing eight games due to a lower-body injury, scored two goals in the win, demonstrating his crucial role in the team’s success.

Dylan Larkin’s Perspective on the Win

Reflecting on the game, Larkin shared, “It was exactly what kind of attitude we needed. It was just a great win and great to be part of it.” He emphasized that the victory over the Islanders was a testament to the Red Wings’ potential this season. “When you play games like that, it just validates that feeling that we belong in the playoffs,” Larkin stated. “That’s our goal. There’s going to be bumps, but we’ve shown that we can stick together.”

Physical Condition and Team Spirit

Larkin also commented on his physical condition during the game.

“I felt great. I was a little bit wired and yelling a lot, like (Fischer) normally does. A little too much pre-workout, but I was excited to get back in.” He highlighted the importance of the game not only to him but also to the fans and his teammates. “It means a lot to me, it means a lot to our fans and every guy in this room. I think we just got to keep this rolling and continue to win hockey games,” Larkin added.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Dylan Larkin’s Confident Return: Larkin made a triumphant return to the Detroit Red Wings lineup, scoring two goals in a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders, emphasizing the team’s playoff aspirations. Validation of Playoff Goals: Larkin expressed that the victory over the Islanders validated the Red Wings’ belief that they belong in the playoffs, highlighting their resilience and collective goals. Physical Readiness and Team Spirit: Larkin felt great physically during the game and stressed the importance of maintaining momentum and continuing to win games as the team prepares for a challenging five-game road trip.

Looking Ahead

The Red Wings are set to embark on a challenging five-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday evening. As the team prepares for this crucial stretch, Dylan Larkin’s leadership and the collective determination of the Red Wings will be key factors in their pursuit of a playoff spot.