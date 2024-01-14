Eminem narrates ‘There's a Storm Comin' Detroit Lions playoff hype video

We are less than one hour away from the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the first Wild Card Playoff game ever to be played at Ford Field. Leading up to the game, the Lions dropped a hype video titled, “There's a Storm Comin'” hype video that features Detroit rap legend Eminem and his song, “Cinderella Man”.

There's a Storm Comin'

Here is the video that the Lions released prior to tonight's game.

Why it Matters

The Lions have not won a playoff game since the 1991 season, which means it has been over three decades since the franchise and their fans have been able to celebrate a playoff win. In order to celebrate on Sunday night, the Lions will have to take care of business against their former quarterback Matthew Stafford, and the Los Angeles Rams.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Historic Playoff Game at Ford Field: The Detroit Lions are set to host the Los Angeles Rams in the first Wild Card Playoff game ever to be held at Ford Field, marking a significant moment for the team and its fans. Eminem Featured in Hype Video: In preparation for the game, the Lions released a hype video titled “There's a Storm Comin'” which features Detroit rap legend Eminem and his song “Cinderella Man,” adding to the excitement and anticipation. Long-Awaited Playoff Victory: The Lions are seeking their first playoff win since the 1991 season, a drought spanning over three decades, with the challenge of defeating their former quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

Bottom Line: LET'S FREAKING GO!!!

Tonight's Wild Card Playoff game at Ford Field represents more than just a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams; it's an opportunity for the Detroit Lions to end a long-standing playoff win drought and celebrate a significant victory with their fans. The inclusion of Eminem in the pre-game hype underscores the city's support and the high stakes involved in this historic game.