Emotional video shows Adley Rutschman finding out he is heading to The Show [Video]

Whether you are the No. 1 overall prospect or the No. 200 prospect in all of Major League Baseball, it is always a special moment when your current manager breaks the news that you are headed to the show.

That is exactly what recently happened to Adley Rutschman, who just so happens to be the No. 1 overall prospect in MLB.

Watch this emotional video showing the moment Rutschman found out he was going to be playing his next game with the Baltimore Orioles.

When Rutschman walked out onto the field in the first inning, he shook the umpires and soaked in a moment that he will never forget.

Adley Rutschman enjoying the moment as he takes a big league field for the first time pic.twitter.com/yF5C4R18GI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 21, 2022

Of course, Rutschman made the most of his first game by picking up a triple for his first Major League Baseball hit.

Folks, this is a player we can all root for as he truly seems like a great kid.

Here is a video from the docuseries the Orioles have released about Rutschman and his road to The Show.

Adley: The Docuseries, Part 1 The Beginning pic.twitter.com/LEmZ3hMiq7 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 21, 2022

Adley, Part 2: The Road pic.twitter.com/BKm5Ubst8j — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 22, 2022

