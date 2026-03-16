Lions Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Breaks Silence on Injury Recovery

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. decided to clear the air this weekend.

After months of fans wondering how he’s feeling, Rakestraw jumped on social media with a short but direct message.

“Fully healthy quit asking been healthy since December.”

Short. Direct. Message received.

Injuries Have Followed Rakestraw Early in His Career

It’s easy to see why fans keep asking.

Rakestraw has dealt with injuries going all the way back to his rookie year after the Detroit Lions selected him in the second round.

During his rookie season, a hamstring injury forced him to miss several games before eventually landing on injured reserve.

Then last year, things got even tougher.

During training camp, Rakestraw suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery and wiped out his entire 2025 season.

Instead of developing on the field, the former Missouri standout spent the year focused on rehab.

A Fresh Start for 2026

Now, according to Rakestraw himself, that chapter is closed.

He says he’s been healthy since December and is ready to move forward.

That’s good news for a Detroit secondary that continues to build around young defensive backs. The Lions believe Rakestraw has the physical tools to become a tough, aggressive corner who fits their defensive identity.

The big question now is simple.

Can he stay healthy and finally show the Lions what they drafted him to be?

If he does, Detroit could suddenly have another talented piece in a secondary that has been steadily adding youth and speed.