MLB Insider Reveals Interesting Twist in Tarik Skubal’s Future

The future of Tarik Skubal with the Detroit Tigers may have taken another unexpected turn following his recent elbow surgery.

According to a report circulating on social media, Skubal’s injury may have actually increased Detroit’s chances of keeping the franchise ace long term.

The report referenced comments from MLB insider Kiley McDaniel, who stated:

“The chances that Skubal will go back to the Detroit Tigers on a shorter-term deal with opt-outs is much higher than it was before the injury.”

That is a fascinating development considering many around baseball believed Skubal was headed toward a massive long-term contract in free agency following the 2026 season.

Injury Changes the Conversation

Before the injury, Skubal appeared positioned to become one of the highest-paid pitchers in baseball.

The reigning two-time American League Cy Young winner was once again dominating hitters before being shut down and undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow.

Now, the situation becomes far more complicated.

Instead of chasing a massive decade-long contract on the open market, Skubal could potentially look at a shorter-term deal with opt-outs to rebuild value while maintaining flexibility.

That scenario could benefit Detroit significantly.

Tigers Suddenly Have Hope

The Tigers have made it clear how valuable Skubal is to the organization, both on the field and inside the clubhouse.

Keeping him in Detroit always felt difficult financially, especially if he reached free agency fully healthy and continued pitching at a Cy Young level.

But injuries can dramatically shift contract negotiations across Major League Baseball.

A shorter-term structure with opt-outs could suddenly give the Tigers a realistic pathway to keeping their ace in Detroit beyond 2026.

For a fanbase already dealing with the emotional blow of Skubal’s injury, this report may offer at least a small bit of optimism about the future.