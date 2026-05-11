Detroit Lions Reveal New Jersey Numbers for 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions officially rolled out a fresh batch of jersey numbers Monday morning, giving fans their first real look at the team’s new-look roster heading into the 2026 season.

The announcement included numbers for Detroit’s free agent additions, along with several returning players who decided to make a switch from last year.

One thing still missing? Rookie numbers.

Because the Lions canceled rookie minicamp this offseason, jersey numbers for the 2026 draft class have not yet been revealed.

Teddy Bridgewater Returns to No. 5

One of the most recognizable numbers announced belonged to veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who will wear No. 5 in Detroit.

Meanwhile, newly acquired running back Isiah Pacheco grabbed No. 10, while veteran receiver Greg Dortch will wear No. 8.

Detroit’s revamped secondary also received updated numbers, including Roger McCreary taking No. 21 and Christian Izien landing No. 27.

Lions Continue Offensive Line Overhaul

The Lions made major changes to their offensive line this offseason, and several newcomers now officially have their jersey assignments.

Cade Mays will wear No. 64, Seth McLaughlin gets No. 65, Juice Scruggs takes No. 70, Ben Bartch lands No. 78, and Larry Borom will wear No. 79.

Detroit clearly prioritized rebuilding the trenches this offseason after a disappointing 2025 campaign that ended short of the playoffs.

Full List of Lions Jersey Numbers Announced

Here is the full list released by the team on Monday:

QB Teddy Bridgewater: #5

WR Greg Dortch: #8

RB Isiah Pacheco: #10

LB Damone Clark: #11

CB Roger McCreary: #21

DB Christian Izien: #27

LB Joe Bachie: #35

S Chuck Clark: #36

DT Jay Tufele: #57

C Cade Mays: #64

C Seth McLaughlin: #65

G Juice Scruggs: #70

G Ben Bartch: #78

OT Larry Borom: #79

TE Thomas Gordon: #82

TE Tyler Conklin: #83

EDGE Payton Turner: #92

EDGE DJ Wonnum: #98

Rookie Numbers Still Coming

Lions fans are now waiting for one final piece of the puzzle.

Detroit has still not announced jersey numbers for first-round pick Blake Miller and the rest of the 2026 rookie class.

Given the amount of excitement surrounding this draft group, those reveals will likely generate plenty of buzz once they officially drop.