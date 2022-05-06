ESPN announces 2022 Jimmy V Award recipient is Dick Vitale

Just moments ago, Seth Davis tweeted out that ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro just announced that legendary college basketball personality Dick Vitale will be receiving the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2022 ESPYs.

Seth Davis on Twitter: “ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro just announced that @DickieV is going to receive the Jimmy V Award at this year’s ESPYs. Can’t think of a better tribute! / Twitter” ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro just announced that @DickieV is going to receive the Jimmy V Award at this year’s ESPYs. Can’t think of a better tribute!

As you have probably heard, Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma last fall but in mid-April, he rang the bell to signal the end of his chemotherapy treatments.

“More than ever, more than ever, I want to raise more dollars than ever,” Vitale said. “And I beg all of you to please, please use in your stories, please help me. Only four cents — four cents — out of every dollar that is funded and raised for cancer goes to pediatrics. And that is a crime.”

Sports by Tampa Bay Times on Twitter: “”More than ever I want to raise more dollars than ever (for pediatric cancer research).” – @DickieV pic.twitter.com/aXL7AtNKBN / Twitter” “More than ever I want to raise more dollars than ever (for pediatric cancer research).” – @DickieV pic.twitter.com/aXL7AtNKBN

Vitale added that what he went through was tough but it was nothing compared to what other people face.

“At times, it was tough,” Vitale said, his voice breaking. “Seven months … I don’t know how those kids can take all that. What I faced is nothing — nothing — compared to what people face.”

Congrats on the award, Dickie V, you are truly an inspiration!