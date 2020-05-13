41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, May 14, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wants the Detroit Lions to reunite with Larry Warford

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

2020 NFL schedule offers a ‘first’ in league history

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL regular season schedule has been released and according to Joe Ferreira, this is the first time in league history where every...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

DT Mike Daniels sheds light on Detroit Lions locker room

Arnold Powell - 0
Prior to the 2019 season, the Detroit Lions went out and signed former Green Bay Packers DT Mike Daniels with the hope that he...
Read more

Larry Warford was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round (65th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft, and became an immediate starter at right guard. Starting all 16 games in his first year, he earned the honor of being named Pro Football Focus’s Rookie of the Year.

After starting 57 games with Detroit, he signed a four year deal with the New Orleans Saints in 2017, where he’s been ever since. However, he’s now a free-agent after being cut by New Orleans. And one ESPN writer believes that a reunion with the Lions should be considered.

“Reuniting with Warford, the Lions’ third-round pick in 2013, gives Detroit an upgrade over Joe Dahl or Oday Aboushi,” wrote Jeremy Fowler, a national NFL writer for ESPN. “It also gives draft pick Jonah Jackson a year to develop.”

But after drafting two guards in Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg in last month’s NFL Draft, would a reunion with Warford (that would likely cost north of $7 million) even make sense?

Lions fans, do you want to see Bob Quinn pull the trigger on bringing Warford back to the Motor City?

– – Quotes via The Detroit News Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic to be played without fans
Next articleDT Mike Daniels sheds light on Detroit Lions locker room

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.