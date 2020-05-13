ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wants the Detroit Lions to reunite with Larry Warford

Larry Warford was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round (65th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft, and became an immediate starter at right guard. Starting all 16 games in his first year, he earned the honor of being named Pro Football Focus’s Rookie of the Year.

After starting 57 games with Detroit, he signed a four year deal with the New Orleans Saints in 2017, where he’s been ever since. However, he’s now a free-agent after being cut by New Orleans. And one ESPN writer believes that a reunion with the Lions should be considered.

“Reuniting with Warford, the Lions’ third-round pick in 2013, gives Detroit an upgrade over Joe Dahl or Oday Aboushi,” wrote Jeremy Fowler, a national NFL writer for ESPN. “It also gives draft pick Jonah Jackson a year to develop.”

But after drafting two guards in Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg in last month’s NFL Draft, would a reunion with Warford (that would likely cost north of $7 million) even make sense?

Lions fans, do you want to see Bob Quinn pull the trigger on bringing Warford back to the Motor City?

