in Detroit Lions

Everything Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff had to say to media at voluntary workouts

Goff is happy for his former Rams teammates

On Thursday, Jared Goff was in Allen Park as the Detroit Lions are holding voluntary workouts as they start their preparations for the 2022 season.

Prior to the workouts, Goff spoke to the media and he spoke about the Rams winning the Super Bowl, being on Hard Knocks, Debbo Samuel, and how he would feel about the Lions selecting a QB in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here is everything he had to say and the full video is included below.

NFL Draft Betting: The 2 Best Bets in the Top-5 Pick Market

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including specific players at specific picks, but there is also a top-five pick market.

It excludes Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (who is -170 to be the first pick of the draft). Here are the odds for everyone else to go inside the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL DraftTop 5 Pick Odds FanDuelSportsbookOdds
Travon Walker -700
Ikem Ekwonu -250
Kayvon Thibodeaux -160
Evan Neal -140
Ahmad Gardner +100
Charles Cross +350
Jermaine Johnson +350
Malik Willis +400
Kyle Hamilton +400
Garrett Wilson +700
Drake London +700
Kenny Pickett +700
Jameson Williams +2000
Derek Stingley Jr. +2000
Jordan Davis +3000
Treylon Burks +3000
Chris Olave +5000
Devin Lloyd +5000

While there are heavy odds on Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Travon Walker (-700), he ranks fifth on NFL Mock Draft Database’s big board. To be fair, he is oft projected to go second overall to the Detroit LionsGrinding the Mocks puts Walker fourth overall with an expected draft position of 5.2, so that one’s tough to back at such steep odds.

Ikem Ekwonu (-250) is rated fourth via NFL Mock Draft Database and owns an expected draft position of 5.4 via Grinding the Mocks. ESPN’s Draft Day Predictor shows roughly a 45% probability the North Carolina State offensive tackle is taken inside the top five. There are better bets here.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (-160) is where we start to see some value. The edge rusher from Oregon is ranked second by NFL Mock Draft Database and boasts an expected draft position of 3.9 (the best mark other than Hutchinson’s 1.5) via Grinding the Mocks. ESPN’s simulations have Thibodeaux as roughly 67% likely to go before pick six.

Click here to read the rest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians

Miguel Cabrera shares epic interaction with former New York Yankees scout