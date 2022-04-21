Everything Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff had to say to media at voluntary workouts

On Thursday, Jared Goff was in Allen Park as the Detroit Lions are holding voluntary workouts as they start their preparations for the 2022 season.

Prior to the workouts, Goff spoke to the media and he spoke about the Rams winning the Super Bowl, being on Hard Knocks, Debbo Samuel, and how he would feel about the Lions selecting a QB in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here is everything he had to say and the full video is included below.

Jarred Goff on the Rams winning the Super Bowl: "I said this a few months ago, but I was happy for them. So many friends, so many lifelong friends … They earned it. they deserved it." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 21, 2022

Jared Goff on Hard Knocks: “It’s not as bad as you think it is.” Notes that you have to be careful with the things that you say and when you say it. Notes from his experience that it’s been hard for young guys but feels it will be a good look for Detroit. — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) April 21, 2022

Jared Goff on if he thought about what it’d be like with a player like Deebo Samuel in Detroit: “Yeah. Of course. He’s a great player and one of the best in the league." — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) April 21, 2022

Jared Goff, asked if he would want to mentor a rookie QB if the Lions drafted one: "I think yeah, maybe. I've always liked helping younger guys. I don't know. I've never been in that position." "It it happens great, I'll deal with it from there." "I trust those guys up top." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 21, 2022

NFL Draft Betting: The 2 Best Bets in the Top-5 Pick Market

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including specific players at specific picks, but there is also a top-five pick market.

It excludes Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (who is -170 to be the first pick of the draft). Here are the odds for everyone else to go inside the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL DraftTop 5 Pick Odds FanDuelSportsbookOdds Travon Walker -700 Ikem Ekwonu -250 Kayvon Thibodeaux -160 Evan Neal -140 Ahmad Gardner +100 Charles Cross +350 Jermaine Johnson +350 Malik Willis +400 Kyle Hamilton +400 Garrett Wilson +700 Drake London +700 Kenny Pickett +700 Jameson Williams +2000 Derek Stingley Jr. +2000 Jordan Davis +3000 Treylon Burks +3000 Chris Olave +5000 Devin Lloyd +5000

While there are heavy odds on Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Travon Walker (-700), he ranks fifth on NFL Mock Draft Database’s big board. To be fair, he is oft projected to go second overall to the Detroit Lions. Grinding the Mocks puts Walker fourth overall with an expected draft position of 5.2, so that one’s tough to back at such steep odds.

Ikem Ekwonu (-250) is rated fourth via NFL Mock Draft Database and owns an expected draft position of 5.4 via Grinding the Mocks. ESPN’s Draft Day Predictor shows roughly a 45% probability the North Carolina State offensive tackle is taken inside the top five. There are better bets here.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (-160) is where we start to see some value. The edge rusher from Oregon is ranked second by NFL Mock Draft Database and boasts an expected draft position of 3.9 (the best mark other than Hutchinson’s 1.5) via Grinding the Mocks. ESPN’s simulations have Thibodeaux as roughly 67% likely to go before pick six.

Click here to read the rest