Ex-Detroit Lions head coach to retire from the NFL

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, former Detroit Lions head coach Rod Marinelli is planning to retire from the NFL.

Marinelli, who is now 72, was 10-38 with the Lions from 2006-2008.

His final season in Detroit just so happened to be when the Lions became the first team in NFL history to finish with an 0-16 record.

