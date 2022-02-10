Ex-Detroit Lions head coach to retire from the NFL

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, former Detroit Lions head coach Rod Marinelli is planning to retire from the NFL.
Marinelli, who is now 72, was 10-38 with the Lions from 2006-2008.
His final season in Detroit just so happened to be when the Lions became the first team in NFL history to finish with an 0-16 record.
Former #Lions head coach and most recently #Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli is planning to retire, sources say. He’s had interest in continuing to coach, but has packed up and headed to Texas. At 72, Marinelli has been one of the game’s most respected teachers.
