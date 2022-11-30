Detroit Lions News

Ex-Detroit Lions QB Jon Kitna’s son arrested on child pornograpy charges

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
  • Jon Kitna's son has been arrested
  • Jalen Kitna is a quarterback at Florida

According to a release from the Gainesville Police Department, Jalen Kitna, who is the son of former Detroit Lions quarterback Jon Kitna, has been arrested on child pornography charges. Kitna is currently a quarterback for the Florida Gators. The release says Kitna was arrested on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material, and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Jalen Kitna has been suspended by the University of Florida following his arrest. Kitna was booked in the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna,” UF’s athletic department said in a statement. “These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely.”

Click here to read the full report from USA Today.

