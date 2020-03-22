Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – No. 4

While we await the return of hockey, we’ll continue our countdown of the most regrettable free-agent signings that former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland made during his tenure in the motor city.

Up next is number four in the countdown, and we can now say in hindsight that nobody really expected things to turn out this way regarding this signings.

No. 4 – Ray Whitney

The Red Wings thought they’d be offsetting some of the offensive burden lost when Sergei Fedorov bolted to Anaheim with the signing of five-time 20 goal scorer and former captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ray Whitney in the summer of 2003.

But his first and only season in Detroit was marred by inconsistent play coupled with battling injuries. In 67 games played, he scored only 14 goals and then only tallied one in two playoff rounds.

His contract was bought out following the infamous 2005 NHL Lockout, and he went on to become an instrumental part in the Carolina Hurricanes 2006 Stanley Cup championship team.