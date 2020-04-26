41.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland's worst trades: No. 1

We’re now counting down the most regrettable trades that former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland made during his tenure in the Motor City that lasted over two decades. In case you missed it, here was the two in our countdown:

No. 5 – Cory Cross

No. 4 – Bill Ranford

No. 3: Erik Cole

No. 2: David Legwand

And now, we’re down to first on the list. One of the most inexplicable deals in recent memory not only by Holland but by any National Hockey League GM. Let’s throw it back to the 2011-12 season.

Acquiring Kyle Quincey from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a 1st round draft pick (Andrei Vasilevskiy)

Holland was looking to beef up the team defense after the retirement of Brian Rafalski the previous offseason. That’s when he decided to bring defenseman Kyle Quincey back into the fold. Quincey had originally been drafted by the Red Wings in 2003, and left via waivers in 2008.

In exchange, the Red Wings gave up a first round draft selection that would turn into All-Star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has turned into one of the NHL’s top goaltenders.

Quincey wasn’t a bad player. He certainly wasn’t worth giving up a first round draft pick, nor subsequently tying up over $4 million in cap space per yaer with his new contract he was given in 2012.

He would eventually leave Detroit a second time in 2016, playing for a handful of teams before going to play overseas in 2018.

By Michael Whitaker
Views50

