Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst trades – No. 2

We're now counting down the most regrettable trades that former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland made during his tenure in the Motor City that lasted over two decades.

And just like the ill-fated trade for Erik Cole, number two on our list was another swapping of a young forward for an aging veteran that didn’t yield the desired result.

No. 2: Acquiring David Legwand from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Calle Jarnkrok, Patrick Eaves and a third-round draft pick

Legwand was always a solid player throughout his career with the Nashville Predators, having been with the team since they entered the NHL as an expansion franchise before the 1998-99 Season. He’s also a Michigan native, having been born locally and attending Grosse Pointe North High School, playing with the Detroit Little Caesars minor hockey club, and the Plymouth Whalers.

The 2013-14 Season saw the Red Wings needing to make a serious push in the last half of the season if they wanted their playoff streak to continue. To that end, Holland acquired Legwand from Nashville for added veteran presence in the locker room and additional leadership on the ice. In exchange, oft-injured forward Patrick Eaves was sent to the Music City, as well as young prospect forward Calle Jarnkrok.

Let’s just say that the trade didn’t have a good long-term effect. While Legwand had the occasional on-ice contribution with Detroit, he and his new teammates were promptly dispatched in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Boston Bruins in a quick five games. Legwand wasn’t retained and soon resurfaced with the Ottawa Senators, and later the Buffalo Sabres before calling it a career.

Meanwhile, all Jarnkrok has done is become one of the key players for the Predators. In seven years with the Predators, Jarnkrok has compiled 183 points and been a constant presence in their top-nine forwards.

Meanwhile, Eaves would sign with the Dallas Stars after an uneventful few games with Nashville. He eventually became one of their top scoring threats while playing on a line with stars Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn. He later played for the Anaheim Ducks, where he continued his offensive play before a rare immune disorder would derail his career.