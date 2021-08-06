Ex-Tigers utility man Andrew Romine launches 1st home run since 2017 [VIDEO]

The former Detroit Tigers utility man came through huge for the Chicago Cubs today.

Romine launched a three-run bomb at Wrigley Field against the Chicago White Sox in the bottom of the 8th inning, tying the score for the host Cubs against their crosstown rivals. It was his first home run since July of 2017:

TIGERS LEGEND ANDREW ROMINE WITH A 3 RUN HOME RUN TO TIE IT UP FOR THE CUBS pic.twitter.com/cxzfxnph9k — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) August 6, 2021

The Cubs are the 6th stop in the professional career for Romine after having been waived by the Tigers in November of 2017, and his 8th MLB team overall.

He also found himself in the record books with the Tigers, becoming the fifth player in major league history to play all nine defensive positions in a single game in September of 2017.