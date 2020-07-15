41.2 F
Fan sings ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ using only baseball names [Video]

Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Just when I thought I had seen everything there is possible to see on Twitter, something like what you are about to watch comes along and proves me wrong.

In the tweet below, a fan by the name of Don Zemmer (or at least that is his Twitter handle) passes along a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ song he created using only baseball players’ names and it is absolute perfection.

How long must this have taken to perfect???

Note: If the tweet does not load correctly, please click here. I promise it is worth it!

