Fan sings ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ using only baseball names [Video]

Just when I thought I had seen everything there is possible to see on Twitter, something like what you are about to watch comes along and proves me wrong.
In the tweet below, a fan by the name of Don Zemmer (or at least that is his Twitter handle) passes along a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ song he created using only baseball players’ names and it is absolute perfection.
How long must this have taken to perfect???
Note: If the tweet does not load correctly, please click here. I promise it is worth it!
Bohemian Rhapsody w/ baseball names
Part 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/5riDw2GfEQ
— don zemmer (@DonZemmer) July 15, 2020