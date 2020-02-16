Sports site proposes hypothetical trade of Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford to division rival

By now, just about everybody and their mother has heard about the alleged trade rumors surrounding Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, which the team has vehemently denied.

However, website FanSided decided to stoke the flames a bit by proposing a hypothetical move that would set the NFL’s NFC North Division ablaze.

The proposed deal? Matthew Stafford being sent to the Chicago Bears in exchange for their 2020 2nd Round Pick (No. 50).

We’ll just go ahead and file that under the category of “Things that will never actually happen”. But just for fun, go ahead and check out their reasoning:

“On the Bears’ end, this would be one of the more risky scenarios. Pace is already strapped for draft capital without a first or third rounder, but he does have two in the second round thanks to the Oakland Raiders and Khalil Mack trade.

However, giving up pick no. 50 means the Bears have one selection at no. 43 and then have to wait until the back of the fourth round to make another pick. That’s a very long time, especially when the team has big needs at tight end and offensive line.

This would be an all-in move by Pace, as it would be with a guy like Cam Newton, should they enter trade talks with Carolina. If Pace trades any draft capital for a quarterback this offseason, he’s basically admitting he has changed his mind on committing to Trubisky in 2020 — which, honestly, would be refreshing to know.”

– – Quote courtesy of Ryan Heckman of FanSided Link – –