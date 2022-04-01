‘Fire Blashill’ chant breaks out at LCA as Red Wings lose yet again [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings continued their disturbing trend of averaging at least five goals against tonight at the hands of the Ottawa Senators that also saw 4th line grinder Mathieu Joseph record his first career hat trick while goaltender Mads Sogaard picked up his 1st career NHL win in his 1st career NHL start.

It’s just the latest in a woeful week for the Red Wings, who were thoroughly emasculated against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday in an 11-2 laugher, while also dropping a 5-4 decision to the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Of course, this disturbing trend that has seen the Red Wings completely fall out of the playoff race that they had been in the thick of during the first half of the season has led to calls for head coach Jeff Blashill‘s job from fans and pundits alike. And as tonight’s game entered the final few minutes of play, fans began voicing their frustration, as visible chants of “Fire Blashill” were heard from those that remained behind at Little Caesars Arena:

The crowd started a fire Blashill chant… pic.twitter.com/VlccKwP2Np — Paige ♡ (@hockeysister_) April 2, 2022

While GM Steve Yzerman said after the Trade Deadline that it wasn’t the right time to discuss his team’s coach, his hand may be forced to act – if not now, then at the end of the regular season.