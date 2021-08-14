First TD of Dan Campbell era with Detroit Lions is a doozy [Video]

It may have taken until midway through the fourth quarter of the first preseason game of the year but the first touchdown of the Dan Campbell era with the Detroit Lions has been scored.

Take a look as Craig Reynolds, who was just signed by the team on Thursday, takes a handoff and makes some nice moves before scoring the Lions’ first TD of the game.

The Lions elected to go for the two-point conversion but they were unsuccessful and trail the Bills 13-12.