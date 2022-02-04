Flashback to Dylan Larkin setting all-time record in NHL’s Fastest Skater competition [Video]

On Friday night, Dylan Larkin competed in the 2022 NHL Fastest Skater competition and he ended up finishing in 7th place. (Out of eight skaters)

But let’s flashback to 2016 when Larkin set what is still the NHL Fastest Skater competition by posting a blazing time of 13.172 seconds.

From 2016:

Holy wheels, Dylan Larkin! The Detroit Red Wings rookie superstar started the NHL Skills Competition with a flash on Saturday night, not only winning the “NHL Fastest Skater” competition but breaking the all-time record previously held by Mike Gartner. Larkin’s time around the rink was 13.172 seconds which broke the record that stood for 20 years (13.386 seconds). Check out the video, as well as some reactions from around the league!

You might have missed it cause he's so fast! Re-watch Larkin's record breaking skate! #NHLAllStar @DetroitRedWings https://t.co/jeCfJU7PYF — Olympic Hockey on NBC (@NBCSportsHockey) January 31, 2016

Congrats to @DetroitRedWings Dylan Larkin (13.172) for breaking Mike Gartner's (13.386) fastest skater record! #NHLAllStar — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 31, 2016

Dylan Larkin (@DetroitRedWings) skated a full rink lap in 13.172 seconds to break Mike Gartner’s record (13.386) set in 1996. #NHLAllStar — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2016

Shoutout to @DetroitRedWings’ Dylan Larkin for making #NHLAllStar history with the fastest lap ever. East up 5-1 😄 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 31, 2016

Reporter: Do you even know who Mike Gartner is? Larkin: Was I born? — Michael Traikos (@Michael_Traikos) January 31, 2016

That feeling when you break the #NHLAllStar fastest skater record! pic.twitter.com/S0bRjkuGt7 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 31, 2016

Hometown!! @Dylanlarkin39 broke my right wingers record Mike gartner, @DetroitRedWings — Mike Modano (@9modano) January 31, 2016

Congrats, Larks!