in Detroit Red Wings

Flashback to Dylan Larkin setting all-time record in NHL’s Fastest Skater competition [Video]

14 Views 3 Votes

On Friday night, Dylan Larkin competed in the 2022 NHL Fastest Skater competition and he ended up finishing in 7th place. (Out of eight skaters)

But let’s flashback to 2016 when Larkin set what is still the NHL Fastest Skater competition by posting a blazing time of 13.172 seconds.

From 2016:

Holy wheels, Dylan Larkin! The Detroit Red Wings rookie superstar started the NHL Skills Competition with a flash on Saturday night, not only winning the “NHL Fastest Skater” competition but breaking the all-time record previously held by Mike Gartner. Larkin’s time around the rink was 13.172 seconds which broke the record that stood for 20 years (13.386 seconds). Check out the video, as well as some reactions from around the league!

Congrats, Larks!

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Dylan Larkin competes in 2022 NHL All-Star Game Fastest Skater competition [Video]