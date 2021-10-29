Florida Panthers reportedly name interim head coach after Joel Quenneville resigns

Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville has resigned in the wake of the sexual assault cover up scandal that has rocked the National Hockey Leauge.

According to the 109 page report released yesterday, Quenneville, who was head coach of the Blackhawks at the time, ignored reports of sexual abuse committed by video coach Brad Aldrich on Kyle Beach; Quenneville subsequently wrote a glowing letter of recommendation for Aldrich that summer for a new job, where he would soon sexually assault a teenage boy.

Quenneville stepped down following his in person meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. According to NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, it will be assistant Andrew Brunette who takes over as their interim head coach:

Andrew Brunette takes over as interim head coach in Florida. Joel Quenneville is out. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 29, 2021