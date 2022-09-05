Ford Field to serve cheapest beer in NFL

If you needed another reason to head to Ford Field other than to watch our unstoppable Detroit Lions play football (#sarcasm), we have you covered.

According to American Craft Beer, Ford Field will serve the cheapest beer in the NFL for the 2022 season.

As you can see below, a small beer at Ford Field will cost you just $5 in 2022, compared to $14 for a small beer at a Washington Commanders game.

Here is the full list via AmericanCraftBeer.com:

Washington Commanders – $14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $11.50

New Orleans Saints – $11.50

San Francisco 49ers – $11.50

Jacksonville Jaguars – $11.50

LA Rams – $11

LA Chargers – $11

Buffalo Bills – $11

Miami Dolphins – $11

New York Giants – $11

Chicago Bears – $11

Philadelphia Eagles – $11

New England Patriots – $10.50

Seattle Seahawks – $10.50

Carolina Panthers – $10.50

Tennessee Titans – $10.50

Minnesota Vikings – $10

Green Bay Packers – $9.50

Dallas Cowboys – $9.50

Pittsburgh Steelers – $9.29

Las Vegas Raiders – $9

Kansas City Chiefs – $8.50

Indianapolis Colts – $8

Denver Broncos – $7.50

Arizona Cardinals – $6.50

Cleveland Browns – $6.50

Baltimore Ravens – $6.50

Houston Texans – $6

Cincinnati Bengals – $5.27

New York Jets – $5.00

Atlanta Falcons – $5.00

Detroit Lions – $5.00

Dan Campbell has said he and the Detroit Lions are going to do everything in their power to bring a winner to the Motor City, so you may not need cheap beer to get you through the game.

Here is the full transcript of Campbell’s message for Lions fans who were in attendance at Family Fest at Ford Field.

“You guys have heard me say this, but I think what makes Detroit special is the fact that the fans, you guys will roll your sleeves up and put in a hard day’s work and I think we want to model ourselves after that,” Campbell said. “I’ll tell you what, you would give your coat in winter. You would give your coat to somebody in winter that needed it, man. That’s what this community’s about.

“However,” he continued, pausing for effect. “However … however, nobody will take advantage of our hospitality. Nobody. So that’s who we’re about, that’s what they’re about. This team is working their rear off to give you something to be proud of. We’re grinding it out right now and I know this, we are fricking starving. We are starving … so the hyenas better get out of the way.”