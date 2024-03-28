fb
Former All-Pro RB Chris Johnson Raves About Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Notes

Chris Johnson Raves About Jahmyr Gibbs

In a recent episode of the ‘Behind the Mask Podcast,’ former NFL All-Pro running back Chris Johnson shared his thoughts on the current crop of running backs and singled out Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs as a standout talent. Johnson, known for his speed and agility during his playing days, praised Gibbs for his abilities on the field.

Jahmyr Gibbs catches game-winning TD Chris Johnson Raves About Jahmyr Gibbs

Chris Johnson makes “COLD” Statement about Jahmyr Gibbs

“He cold,” said Johnson of Gibbs. “That boy cold. Before he even got drafted, I had said that he is the best running back in that draft class. He’s gonna go crazy, and man, I know one thing—if Detroit was smart, he would be their every down back.”

Gibbs’ Potential

Johnson’s endorsement carries weight, considering his successful career and experience as an undersized running back who defied expectations. His belief in Gibbs’ potential as the best running back in his draft class and his recommendation for Gibbs to be the Lions’ every-down back highlight the high expectations surrounding the young player.

Jahmyr Gibbs has Bold Prediction 2023 Detroit Lions Week 1 Snap Counts Jahmyr Gibbs leads NFL in key category Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs suffers injury Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery let Jahmyr Gibbs stay in game to score TD Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery Set NFL Record Jahmyr Gibbs TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Chris Johnson, a former NFL All-Pro running back, has praised Detroit Lions’ running back Jahmyr Gibbs, calling him the best in his draft class.
  2. Johnson believes Gibbs should be the Lions’ every-down back, highlighting his potential for a breakout season.
  3. Despite Johnson’s endorsement, the Lions are expected to continue sharing carries between Gibbs and David Montgomery in 2024.

The Bottom Line

However, while Johnson’s praise for Gibbs is unequivocal, it’s important to note that the Detroit Lions have a strategy that involves sharing the workload among their running backs. David Montgomery is also expected to receive a significant number of carries in the 2024 season, which means that Gibbs may not become the every-down back as Johnson suggests.

Nonetheless, the excitement around Jahmyr Gibbs continues to grow, and his performance in the upcoming season will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. With endorsements from former NFL stars like Chris Johnson, Gibbs is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

