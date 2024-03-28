Former All-Pro RB Chris Johnson Raves About Jahmyr Gibbs

Chris Johnson Raves About Jahmyr Gibbs

In a recent episode of the ‘Behind the Mask Podcast,’ former NFL All-Pro running back Chris Johnson shared his thoughts on the current crop of running backs and singled out Detroit Lions‘ star Jahmyr Gibbs as a standout talent. Johnson, known for his speed and agility during his playing days, praised Gibbs for his abilities on the field.

Chris Johnson makes “COLD” Statement about Jahmyr Gibbs

“He cold,” said Johnson of Gibbs. “That boy cold. Before he even got drafted, I had said that he is the best running back in that draft class. He’s gonna go crazy, and man, I know one thing—if Detroit was smart, he would be their every down back.”

Gibbs’ Potential

Johnson’s endorsement carries weight, considering his successful career and experience as an undersized running back who defied expectations. His belief in Gibbs’ potential as the best running back in his draft class and his recommendation for Gibbs to be the Lions’ every-down back highlight the high expectations surrounding the young player.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Chris Johnson, a former NFL All-Pro running back, has praised Detroit Lions’ running back Jahmyr Gibbs, calling him the best in his draft class. Johnson believes Gibbs should be the Lions’ every-down back, highlighting his potential for a breakout season. Despite Johnson’s endorsement, the Lions are expected to continue sharing carries between Gibbs and David Montgomery in 2024.

The Bottom Line

However, while Johnson’s praise for Gibbs is unequivocal, it’s important to note that the Detroit Lions have a strategy that involves sharing the workload among their running backs. David Montgomery is also expected to receive a significant number of carries in the 2024 season, which means that Gibbs may not become the every-down back as Johnson suggests.

Nonetheless, the excitement around Jahmyr Gibbs continues to grow, and his performance in the upcoming season will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike. With endorsements from former NFL stars like Chris Johnson, Gibbs is certainly a player to keep an eye on.