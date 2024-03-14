Search

Detroit Red Wings promote Austin Czarnik

The Detroit Red Wings just announced a roster move to bolster their lineup for tonight's game against the Coyotes.

Detroit Lions agree to contract extensions with Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell

BREAKING: The Detroit Lions agree to contract extensions with Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell!!!

Detroit Lions propose 4 rule changes for 2024

The Detroit Lions are reportedly trying to get the NFL Trade Deadline moved.
Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman to sign with Washington Commanders

Lions News Reports

Anthony Pittman to sign with Washington Commanders

According to a report by Tom Pelissero, former Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman is set to sign with the Washington Commanders. Pittman, known for his exceptional contributions to the Lions’ special teams, has been a consistent presence on the field, playing in every game over the past three seasons.

Reunion with Lance Newmark

Pittman’s move to the Commanders will see him reunite with Lance Newmark, the former Lions Director of Player Personnel who recently took on the role of assistant general manager with the Commanders. This connection could play a significant role in Pittman’s transition to his new team and potentially open up new opportunities for him to showcase his talents.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Former Detroit Lions LB Anthony Pittman plans to sign with the Washington Commanders.
  2. Pittman has been a consistent contributor to the Lions’ special teams, playing in every game over the past three seasons.
  3. He will reunite with former Lions Director of Player Personnel Lance Newmark, who is now the assistant GM of the Commanders.
The Bottom Line: A New Chapter for Pittman

Throughout his time with the Lions, Pittman has demonstrated his reliability and versatility, making him a valuable asset on special teams. His decision to join the Commanders marks the beginning of a new chapter in his career, and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to and impacts his new team.

We wish Anthony Pittman the best of luck as he embarks on this exciting new journey with the Washington Commanders. His dedication and work ethic on the field are sure to make him a standout player in his new surroundings.

