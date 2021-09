According to reports, former Detroit Lions WR Breshad Perriman has landed a new home and it just so happens to be a division rival.

Adam Schefter is reporting that Perriman is signing with the Chicago Bears.

Bears are signing former Lions’ WR Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021