Former Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay could be held in contempt of court

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has run afoul of the law after ignoring a subpoena and failing to appear at a virtual deposition last December for a lawsuit filed by his former agent, Jason Bernstein of Clarity Sports, against his current agent, Todd France of CAA.

Per The New York Post:

“Golladay is a non-party with no potential liability in a civil case in which his former NFL agent, Jason Bernstein, is suing memorabilia company Redland Sports and MVP Authentics for allegedly violating an exclusive rights contract by working with rival NFL agent Todd France to set up an autograph signing in 2019. Golladay played with the Lions at the time and later became a client of France’s at Creative Artists Agency.

Golladay has until July 22 — five days before the Giants are expected to open training camp — to explain in writing why he failed to comply with a subpoena in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, according to a petition filed by Bernstein’s Clarity Sports International and granted by a judge.”

After four seasons in Detroit, Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants this past March.

