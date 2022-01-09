Former Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. locks up huge bonus with

UPDATE:
He got it!
Jones snagged seven catches against the Colts to get him over 70 on the season. By doing so, he earned a $500,000 bonus.
Congrats, Marvin!
FROM EARLIER:
When Marvin Jones Jr. was a member of the Detroit Lions, he was not only great on the field but he was even better off of it and he quickly became a fan-favorite amongst Lions fans.
Now, Jones Jr. is a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he signed a 2-year, $12.5 million deal prior to the 2021 season.
On Sunday, Jones Jr. has a chance to add another $500,000 to that total.
Jones needs just four more catches to reach 70 on the season, which would earn him the half-million bonus.
Good luck, Marvin!
"Jaguars’ WR Marvin Jones needs four catches Sunday vs. Indianapolis to reach 70 this season and earn a $500,000 incentive."
— Fantasy Plus (@FantasyPlus_) January 9, 2022
