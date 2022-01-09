in NFL

Former Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. locks up huge bonus with

UPDATE:

He got it!

Jones snagged seven catches against the Colts to get him over 70 on the season. By doing so, he earned a $500,000 bonus.

FROM EARLIER:

When Marvin Jones Jr. was a member of the Detroit Lions, he was not only great on the field but he was even better off of it and he quickly became a fan-favorite amongst Lions fans.

Now, Jones Jr. is a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he signed a 2-year, $12.5 million deal prior to the 2021 season.

On Sunday, Jones Jr. has a chance to add another $500,000 to that total.

Jones needs just four more catches to reach 70 on the season, which would earn him the half-million bonus.

