in NFL

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores suing NFL, multiple teams for alleged ‘racism in hiring’

updated 17 Views 3 Votes

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a bit of an unexpected move early last month, parting ways with head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job. He has now filed a Manhattan Federal Court class action suit Tuesday against the NFL, alleging racism.

“In certain critical ways, the NFL is racially segregated and is managed much like a plantation,” the lawsuit charged. “Its 32 owners — none of whom are black — profit substantially from the labor of NFL players, 70% of whom are black.”

Flores also claims that a text message from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick proves it, as the Pats coach congratulated Flores for landing the head coaching position with the New York Giants before he’d even had a chance to interview; Belichick then said that he’d accidentally texted Flores thinking that he’d contacted Brian Daboll instead.

Flores’ full complaint against the NFL can be read here.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are also named in the Flores lawsuit:

Almost immediately after the lawsuit was announced, the Giants have responded:

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Next states to launch sports betting

What States Will Launch Mobile Sports Betting Next?