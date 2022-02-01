Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores suing NFL, multiple teams for alleged ‘racism in hiring’

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a bit of an unexpected move early last month, parting ways with head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job. He has now filed a Manhattan Federal Court class action suit Tuesday against the NFL, alleging racism.

“In certain critical ways, the NFL is racially segregated and is managed much like a plantation,” the lawsuit charged. “Its 32 owners — none of whom are black — profit substantially from the labor of NFL players, 70% of whom are black.”

Flores also claims that a text message from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick proves it, as the Pats coach congratulated Flores for landing the head coaching position with the New York Giants before he’d even had a chance to interview; Belichick then said that he’d accidentally texted Flores thinking that he’d contacted Brian Daboll instead.

Flores’ full complaint against the NFL can be read here.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are also named in the Flores lawsuit:

Broncos are named in Brian Flores' lawsuit over 2019 interview with team … lawsuit alleges Elway, Ellis and others hour late for interview and that "They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had (sic) drinking heavily the night before.'' — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) February 1, 2022

Almost immediately after the lawsuit was announced, the Giants have responded: