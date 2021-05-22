Former first round pick says NFL team told him he was not ‘right minority’ for coaching job

Sharing is caring!

According to former first-round draft pick Eugene Chung, who is Asian-American, an NFL team told him that he was not the ‘right minority’ during an interview for a coaching job.

“It was said to me, ‘Well, you’re really not a minority,’” Chung said to the Boston Globe.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” Chung said. “So I was like, ‘What do you mean I’m not a minority?’ ”

The interviewer responded, “You are not the right minority we’re looking for.”

“That’s when I realized what the narrative was,” Chung said. “I was blown away, emotionally paralyzed for a split second. I asked myself, ‘Did I hear that correctly?’”

Chung did not reveal which team said this to him.