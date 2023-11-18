Former Heisman Trophy Winner Says Michigan Football's Last 2 Wins vs. Ohio State Don't Count

As Michigan Football readies itself for another chapter in the storied rivalry against Ohio State, their confidence is buoyed by victories in their last two encounters. However, these wins have been cast into controversy by former Ohio State quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith.

What did Troy Smith Say About Michigan Football

“Same results next weekend against TTUN,” Smith tweeted. “The last two year ‘wins' don’t count. Buckeyes.”

Same results next weekend against TTUN. The last two year “wins” don’t count. Buckeyes 🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾



pic.twitter.com/3t69R3U0R7 — Troy Smith (@yn_TroySmith) November 18, 2023

Smith's assertion that Michigan's recent victories “don't count,” though not explicitly explained, seems to hint at the alleged sign-stealing scandal involving Michigan.

Why it Matters

Smith's statement has sparked debate among fans and alumni, particularly on social media where he reminisced about Ohio State's 42-39 triumph over Michigan in 2006, a game where he starred with 316 passing yards and four touchdowns. This controversy adds another layer of intensity to the upcoming game, especially with high stakes for Ohio State, who could secure a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win against Michigan.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Former Ohio State QB Troy Smith claims Michigan's last two wins are invalid. Speculation suggests this is due to a sign-stealing scandal involving Michigan. The upcoming game is critical for Ohio State's and Michigan's College Football Playoff chances.

Bottom Line – Ohio State Logic

The build-up to the next showdown between Michigan and Ohio State is steeped in controversy and heightened emotions, thanks in part to Troy Smith‘s provocative statements. While his claim dismisses Michigan's recent successes, it also serves to intensify an already fierce rivalry. With that being said, Smith has lost his mind (not surprising considering where he attended college) if he thinks Michigan's wins over Ohio State in 2021 and 2022 don't count!